Progressive, LGBT advocates to target rollback of sex-ed curriculum at morning event

The battle over the Progressive Conservative's roll back of Ontario's modernized sexual education curriculum appears set to kick off in Toronto on Friday.

LGBT and progressive advocates are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. in the city's Gay Village to "discuss how this repeal ill-equips children and youth with the necessary tools they need to safely navigate the realities of our rapidly changing world."

The government said Wednesday that schools would temporarily revert to a 1998 version of the sex-ed curriculum rather than the updated version brought in three years ago by the Liberals.

In Thursday's throne speech, the Tories promised to replace what they called "failed ideological experiments in the classroom" when it comes to math and sex-ed.

The 519, a group that advocates on behalf of LGBT people in Toronto, is the organization behind Friday's news conference.

"Across the province, Ontarians are united against the government's decision to repeal the updated health & physical education curriculum," the group said in a release.

"The last minute scrapping threatens the health and safety of Ontario's children and youth and puts them at an increased risk of negative physical, mental and sexual health outcomes."

Andrea Horwath, leader of the Official Opposition at Queen's Park, will also give remarks.

In addition to an open forum on its opposition to the government's move, the 519 plans to announce a new campaign that will promote "current and inclusive education."

The introduction of the updated curriculum by former premier Kathleen Wynne's government was met with fierce resistance from social conservatives. Critics often raised the objection that children were being exposed to concepts around same-sex marriage, masturbation, non-nuclear families and gender identity at too young an age.

They also argue that the Liberals failed to appropriately consult with parents before implementing the revised program.

Consultations for the modernization process began as early as 2007, and changes were originally scheduled to be introduced in 2010. Wynne's government defended the multiple rounds of public input as a comprehensive process that included parents, educators, health professionals and religious leaders.

This week, MPP Lisa Thompson, minister of education, said the reversion to the 1998 curriculum will remain in place until a newly revised curriculum can be put together after more consultations with parents.

In a news release on Thursday, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said it would challenge the Tory government's promise. It said the move is discriminatory against LGBT people, "who are harmed by the stigmatization and degradation caused by the removal of education content" regarding LGBT issues.