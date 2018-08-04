Colour, culture and pride: Take in the sights of the 51st Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The cultures of the Caribbean were on full display at the 51st Toronto Caribbean Carnival on Saturday, with more than a million people expected to have descended on the city by the time the colourful show is over.

Since its inception in 1967, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival has grown to be the crown jewel of the city's summer festivals — and as is custom, it culminated in the always eye-catching Grand Parade.

The carnival weekend kicked off Thursday and runs through the August long weekend ending on Simcoe Day. The day honours John Graves Simcoe, Upper Canada's first lieutenant governor and the man who initiated the abolishment of slavery in Canada.