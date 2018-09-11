$500K drug ring busted by York Regional Police

Officers have seized over $500,000 in synthetic drugs after an investigation in Markham and Toronto, according to York Regional Police.

The investigation into the alleged drug ring began in February, according to a news release. While initially looking into two men allegedly trafficking synthetic drugs in Richmond Hill, police said officers discovered the ring was larger and "well organized."

In late August, undercover officers with York Regional Police purchased more than 3 kilograms of methamphetamine from a suspect. "It's very rare to get that level of quantity in one transaction," said York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden. "The amount that was purchased in one shot is what highlights the size of the drug ring."

Police later executed a search warrant on Brigadoon Crescent in Scarborough where police seized 2 kilograms of ketamine and 10 ounces of cocaine, according to the release.

Suspected drug importing

Pattenden says sweaters like the one seized in this investigation would be shipped with illegal drugs in them. Police believe the majority of drugs were imported from overseas. (Supplied/York Regional Police)

Pattenden said investigators believe a majority of drugs were being imported by "couriers."

Drugs were stuffed into sweaters, which were shipped from overseas in large mailing envelopes, Pattenden said.

Seven people from Toronto are facing several charges each, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking ketamine and trafficking methamphetamine.

York Regional Police are also looking for a 24-year-old man from Richmond Hill. He is facing charges of trafficking ketamine, trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Connected to meth lab bust

The alleged drug ring is connected to a methamphetamine bust on August 22 by the RCMP in

Scarborough, York police said.

RCMP raided a business on Venture Avenue and discovered evidence that a "large scale methamphetamine lab was operating [...] capable of producing multiple kilos of the drug," according to a news release.

A 36-year-old from Markham was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession for the purposes of trafficking and breach of recognizance.