5 people injured in 'drive-by shooting' in Scarborough

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Toronto police were called to a parking lot near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East with reports of a "drive-by shooting."

Four men were found "suffering from various gunshot wounds," according to Const. David Hopkinson.

Two were taken straight to city trauma centres, he said, while the other two were taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A fifth victim checked themself into a hospital separately, police later learned.

"Suspect has fled in what appears to be a blue domestic car," Hopkinson said, although at this stage of the investigation he noted that police are still "confirming" some of the facts.

Bullet casings and bullet holes have been found at the scene.