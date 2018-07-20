5 men accused in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme just had their charges stayed over trial delays

Five men accused in an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme have had all charges against them stayed because of a shortage of judges in Ontario's Superior Court of Justice.

Earlier this year, a judge attempting to set a trial date for the five accused said they could not come before the courts until at least January 2019.

Since that date would violate the Supreme Court's Jordan ruling, which sets firm time limits between when charges are laid and when a matter comes to trial, the five men filed an application seeking to have their charges stayed.

Justice Bonnie Croll ruled in favour of that application this month, citing lack of resources in the Superior Court as the reason for the delay.

Ontario currently has 14 vacancies in the Superior Court, according to July figures from the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs.

The Canadian Bar Association recently wrote an open letter to the federal government indicating such shortages are not confined to Ontario and calling on Ottawa to ramp up efforts to fill the more than 50 vacancies in Superior Courts across the country.