5 boys charged in Kennedy station stabbing granted bail

Five boys charged in connection with a Friday stabbing at Kennedy station that sent a man to hospital have all been granted bail.

Toronto police were called to the station at approximately 8:15 p.m. for report of an altercation between six people on the southbound subway platform. Police said a man was found with two stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to a trauma centre Friday night, but police say they cannot share his condition at this time.

The boys allegedly fled before officers arrived on scene, police said.

All five boys, ages 12, 13, 14, 14 and 15, have since been charged with one count of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent. None can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The boys appeared in court on Saturday, where three were granted bail. The remaining two were released on bail on Monday.

All were released with bail conditions and into the custody of a surety.

The court has banned the boys from communicating with any of their co-defendants and the complainant. They also must live with their sureties and are not allowed to have any weapons or go to Kennedy station.

They are all due to appear in court on July 14.