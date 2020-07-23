A Toronto man has been charged with stealing the data of thousands of people who use Highway 407 following an investigation that lasted more than two years, York Police said Thursday.

The 37-year-old faces charges of mischief to data and the unauthorized use of a computer.

Police allege the man stole information including the names, addresses and phone numbers of 60,000 customers in what it calls "specific geographic regions."

In May of 2018, CBC News reported that York Regional Police's fraud unit was investigating the "internal theft" of customer data from 407 ETR, the company that oversees Highway 407.

Hours after the company announced the data theft, Simmer Sandhu, who was running for the Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate in Brampton East, resigned from the race.

Sandhu, who is not the man who was charged on Thursday, called the allegations of his involvement in the data breach "totally baseless" and said he would work to clear his name.

Premier Doug Ford, who also faced questions about data breach on the campaign trail, ruled out launching a review of the case on Thursday, telling reporters he's glad someone was charged.

"Don't take data that doesn't belong to you," Ford said at his daily COVID-19 media briefing.

The man who has been charged has since been released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6612, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.