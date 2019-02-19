Man, 66, fatally struck by cement truck on Highway 404
The collision happened just after noon on the highway's southbound lanes near the Elgin Mills exit.
Victim was in vehicle stopped on the side of the road, police say
A 66-year-old man from York Region is dead after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 Monday afternoon, police say.
It happened just after noon on the highway's southbound lanes near the Elgin Mills exit.
The man was in a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, explained in a periscope video.
He got out of his vehicle and was hit by a passing cement truck. The truck remained on the scene.