Man, 66, fatally struck by cement truck on Highway 404

A 66-year-old man from York Region is dead after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened just after noon on the highway's southbound lanes near the Elgin Mills exit.

The man was in a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, explained in a periscope video.

He got out of his vehicle and was hit by a passing cement truck. The truck remained on the scene.