Skip to Main Content
Man, 66, fatally struck by cement truck on Highway 404
Toronto·New

Man, 66, fatally struck by cement truck on Highway 404

The collision happened just after noon on the highway's southbound lanes near the Elgin Mills exit. 

Victim was in vehicle stopped on the side of the road, police say

CBC News ·
The collision happened just after noon on the highway's southbound lanes near the Elgin Mills exit. 

A 66-year-old man from York Region is dead after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 Monday afternoon, police say. 

It happened just after noon on the highway's southbound lanes near the Elgin Mills exit. 

The man was in a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, explained in a periscope video.

He got out of his vehicle and was hit by a passing cement truck. The truck remained on the scene. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|