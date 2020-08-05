Oshawa man dead after Highway 404 crash
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 404 in York Region, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Police say vehicle drifted across the median, crossed northbound lanes and landed in the ditch
Police were called around 7:30 a.m. after a car travelling southbound near Aurora Road crossed the median, drifted past the northbound lanes and ended up in a ditch.
A 41-year-old from Oshawa was found inside without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say it's not believed speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
A collision reconstruction team is investigating.
Highway 404 is closed northbound at Aurora Road.
