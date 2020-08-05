Oshawa man dead after Highway 404 crash

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 404 in York Region, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m. after a car travelling southbound near Aurora Road crossed the median, drifted past the northbound lanes and ended up in a ditch.

A 41-year-old from Oshawa was found inside without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it's not believed speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating.

Highway 404 is closed northbound at Aurora Road.