Man crashes car, assaults and tries to carjack Good Samaritan who stopped to help: OPP

A man was arrested after he rolled a car on Highway 403 in Mississauga and then assaulted a Good Samaritan who stopped to help while he tried to steal his car, provincial police say.

OPP Const. Lauren Ball said the man was travelling in the collector lanes near the Eglinton Avenue exit around 2:40 a.m. Friday when he lost control, rolled over and came to a stop in the express lanes.

The man then tried to force his way into vehicles passing slowly through the collision zone, Ball said.

Eventually, an Uber driver pulled over to offer the man assistance. That's when the man allegedly assaulted the Uber driver and his female passenger as she attempted to run from the scene.

When OPP officers arrived, the man was "in an agitated, chaotic state," Ball said. An officer subdued him with an conducted energy weapon, a device commonly called a Taser.

He was arrested and taken to hospital for observation. The Uber driver and the female passenger were also taken to hospital for treatment of "relatively minor injuries," Ball said.

Police closed the westbound express lanes of Highway 403 in the area for about five hours following the incident, but they have since reopened to traffic.

Ball said that the OPP continues to investigate and the man may face charges pending the outcome of their probe.