Rollover closes Highway 403 westbound express lanes in Mississauga

Police closed the westbound express lanes of Highway 403 in Mississauga Friday morning after a single-vehicle rollover.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Eglinton Avenue exit around 2:37 a.m.

A spokesperson for Peel paramedics said that it appears the car was travelling in the collector lanes and somehow drove through a ditch before coming to a stop in the express lanes.

Provincial police are leading the investigation but officers from Peel also attended.

A single person was arrested and transported to hospital for treatment of "minor to moderate" injuries, Peel paramedics said.

The Special Investigations Unit may be called in, Peel police said.

It is not know when the westbound express lanes may reopen to traffic.