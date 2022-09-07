Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
OPP investigating Hwy 401 road rage shooting incident

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a road rage incident that led to gun being fired on Highway 401 Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a road rage incident that happened on Highway 401 Wednesday morning. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a road rage incident that led to gun being fired on Highway 401 Wednesday morning.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the collectors near Kennedy Road.

Two vehicles were involved, Schmidt said. The victim reported seeing the driver of a black BMW roll down the window with a gun before hearing a shot being fired, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, Schmidt said. Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call police at 416-235-4981.

