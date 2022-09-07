OPP investigating Hwy 401 road rage shooting incident
Police asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a road rage incident that led to gun being fired on Highway 401 Wednesday morning.
In a video posted on Twitter, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the collectors near Kennedy Road.
Two vehicles were involved, Schmidt said. The victim reported seeing the driver of a black BMW roll down the window with a gun before hearing a shot being fired, he said.
The investigation is ongoing, Schmidt said. Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call police at 416-235-4981.
Road Rage incident resulted in a shooting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB collectors near Kennedy Rd. 9:30 am. Suspect driving a black BMW X5. Anyone with information call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoOPP</a> 416-235-4981. No injuries reported. <a href="https://t.co/k0J7otkbQy">pic.twitter.com/k0J7otkbQy</a>—@OPP_HSD