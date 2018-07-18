Toronto man charged after 'road rage' crash that seriously injured 17-month-old girl

A Toronto man is facing charges for a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 that left a 17-month-old girl with critical injuries, according to provincial police.

The man, 59, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is currently in police custody awaiting a bail hearing, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The crash occurred on the eastbound Highway 401, near the Leslie Street exit, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday. Schmidt said that, initially, two vehicles were involved in a minor collision. Then, a third driver, approaching from behind, smashed into the vehicles.

He added that road rage may have been a factor in the crash, but did not elaborate any further.

In addition to the baby who was injured, a female driver was also seriously hurt.

"The fact is that we have a 17-month-old little baby girl, who is in critical condition right now with very serious injuries, that should not be where she is. It is absolutely heartbreaking for everyone involved," Schmidt said.

"There's no place for road rage anywhere in our society or on our highways, where we share the roads."