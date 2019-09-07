Elderly woman dead, 10 others hurt in crash on Hwy 401 near Leslie St., OPP say

An 86-year-old woman is dead and 10 others have minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at Leslie Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. OPP spokesperson Lauren Ball said the woman killed was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The driver of that vehicle did not appear to be seriously hurt, Ball said.

Seven of those taken to hospital were in one minivan, including three children. There is no word on their specific ages.

No one in the other two vehicles involved in the crash appears to have been hurt, said Ball.

The westbound express lanes of the highway are now closed at Warden Avenue.