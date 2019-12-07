Child in critical condition, another seriously hurt after crash at 401 and Warden Avenue

Two children have been rushed to a trauma centre, one with critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough, which also left a woman in serious condition.

Paramedics were called to the scene in the Highway 401 and Warden Avenue area just after 10 p.m.

Toronto Fire Cpt. Davis Eckerman told CBC News both children are under five and suffered upper body injuries. Further specifics were not immediately available.

A man also suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to a local hospital. One more adult also suffered minor injuries.

The victims' specific ages are not yet available.

Heavy delays are expected as police investigate the crash. Several lanes are blocked, Ontario Provincial Police say.