Man dead, several others hurt in 7-vehicle crash along Highway 401, police say

A man is dead and six others are hurt after a seven-vehicle crash along Highway 401 east of Toronto in Clarington, Ont., provincial police say.

Mangled remains of several vehicles, including two transport trucks, were seen scattered across the westbound lanes of the highway near Holt Road where the crash happened around 6:25 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 64-year-old transport truck driver from Pickering, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene. Six others have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Schmidt said it appears the truck, which was carrying a cargo of tires, was approaching slow-moving traffic when it first collided with a black vehicle and then "bouncing off several more vehicles" before finally coming to a stop.

The truck first collided with this black car before crashing into several others, police say. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

"You can see by the damage involved that the vehicles got spun out of position. Luckily no vehicles were crushed in between the two transport trucks," he said.

All lanes were reopened as of 2:15 p.m.