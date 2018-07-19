Highway 401 re-opens after 5-vehicle collision brought early-morning traffic to a stop
Crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 401 at Yonge Street
The express lanes of Highway 401 have re-opened after a five-vehicle crash caused a major closure to both east and westbound lanes between Allen Road and Highway 404.
Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Yonge Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
It involved five vehicles, including three transport trucks, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
"It looks like it was an end-of-queue crash," Schmidt told CBC Toronto, explaining that a transport truck had crashed into stopped traffic on the highway.
One man in his 40s and a second person of undetermined age and gender were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics. A third person was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
No charges have been laid, said Schmidt, but the crash caused "a huge mess for clean up and traffic."
At the scene of the crash, the trailer of a truck was sitting across the westbound lanes, while the cab had jumped over the median into the eastbound lanes.
"It was a bit of a blur because there was a lot of sparks and stuff flying," remembered witness Imran Habib, describing what he saw when he said a tractor-trailer "plowed through" a vehicle during the crash.
"I was telling the people in the vehicle, because they were conscious, I said you guys are very lucky you know," he said.
According to Habib, the driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped in the cab, and another man was trapped in the car that had been hit.
"It's quite stunning, astonishing... I'm happy if everybody's good and everybody's alive, that's all you can wish and pray for."
Hwy 401 Crash - One of the involved trucks split into pieces with the cab landing in the eastbound lanes and what was left staying in the westbound lanes. <a href="https://t.co/eLaa7mhZaH">pic.twitter.com/eLaa7mhZaH</a>—@LateNightCam