Highway 401 eastbound express lanes reopen after 3-vehicle collision

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Leslie Street have reopened and a transport truck driver is facing charges following a three-car collision early Monday morning.

The eastbound and westbound express lanes were closed shortly before 1 a.m. after a transport truck heading eastbound slammed into two other vehicles ahead that had slowed down due to an earlier collision, according to the OPP.

Despite emergency vehicles in the area with flashing lights warning motorists to slow down, "this truck did not," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Periscope video posted to his Twitter account.

"It slammed into the back of another transport truck that was loaded with some sort of carbon material, which has spilled all across the highway, making a huge mess," Schmidt said. The second car that was hit was a passenger vehicle, he said.

None of the drivers suffered serious injuries, according to Schmidt. The driver of the truck that slammed into the other vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the westbound lanes of the highway reopened. The eastbound lanes remained closed into the morning rush hour as crews cleaned up the debris, but reopened around 11 a.m.

The transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving, Schmidt said.