Man wounded in triple shooting on Highway 400 dies in hospital

A man has died in hospital following a triple shooting on Highway 400 in North York on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting on Saturday night left two other men seriously injured.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, police said on Sunday morning. Police are notifying next of kin.

The shooting between two moving vehicles happened on the highway in the southbound lanes between Steeles Avenue and Finch Avenue West. Police received calls about gunfire shortly before 7 p.m.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis, of the Toronto Police Service, said the three men who were shot were all in one car. The driver was able to exit the highway and stop at a gas station in the area of Finch Avenue and Jayzel Drive, she said.

One of the men went inside and placed a 911 call, she added.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they found all three were suffering from gunshot wounds. One was said to be in his 30s, while the other two were said to be in their 20s.

One was in life-threatening condition while the other two were in serious condition.

Both of the seriously injured men suffered one gunshot wound each. One was shot in lower back while the other was shot in the leg. Both are expected to survive.

Davis said police do not know whether the shooting was targeted.

"We don't any information to suggest that at this point," she said.

Anyone who may have been traveling along the southbound lanes of Highway 400 before 7 p.m., or who may have dashboard camera footage, is urged to call police at 416-808-2222. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

The southbound lanes of the highway, which were closed from Steeles Avenue to Finch Avenue for the investigation, have since been reopened.

Ontario Provincial Police said the east and westbound ramps from Highway 407 onto Highway 400, which were closed, have also been reopened.

No information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle has been released.