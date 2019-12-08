Triple shooting on Hwy 400 leaves man in life-threatening condition, 2 others hurt

A triple shooting along Highway 400 has left one man in life-threatening condition and two others seriously wounded, Toronto police say.

Police say they received several calls about gunfire just before 7 p.m., including from one of the shooting victims.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a moving vehicle along the southbound lanes of the highway between Steeles Avenue and Finche Avenue West.

The victims were able to exit the highway and stop at gas station in the Finch Avenue and Jayzel Drive, where one of them placed a 911 call, Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters.

That's where officers located all three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Of the two men in serious condition, one suffered a wound to the lower back and another, to the leg. Both are expected to survive.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are now asking anyone who may have been traveling along the southbound lanes of Highway 400 who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed anything to contact them at 416-808-2222 or leave anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

The southbound lanes of the highway are now closed from Steeles Avenue to Finch Avenue for the investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say the east and westbound ramps from Highway 407 onto Highway 400 are also being closed.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and to consider alternate routes.