4 years to fix up a skating rink? Councillor for Rexdale community roasts city for 'foot dragging'

City parks staff are taking some heat from residents, school officials and city councillors for closing a neighbourhood ice rink for repairs — for four years.

The city closed the Rivercrest Artificial Ice Rink in Rexdale in 2018 to fix its refrigeration equipment. But what began as a simple leak led to the discovery of more issues, according to a staff report just presented to Etobicoke community council.

Eventually, the decision was made to spend an expected $1.8 million on an upgrade of the rink, which was built in the 1970s. The design "proceeded as usual," according to a city parks staff report, but a contractor has not been hired yet to do the work. The June 4 report says it's unlikely the facility will open before 2022.

"It's totally red tape and dragging feet, as far as I'm concerned," local resident Sandra Albert said. "I wish that they would hurry it up a little bit, because it's so important to our area."

Sandra Albert, a longtime Rexdale resident, says the Rivercrest rink is a vital part of her community and needs to be back in commission as soon as possible.. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

The report came after a demand from Coun. Michael Ford, who represents the area along with the rest of Ward 1, Etobicoke North. He said the lengthy shuttering of the rink is "incredibly frustrating. I always have respect for city staff but on this file I am less than dissatisfied with this."

The principal of Rivercrest Junior School, where the rink is located, also criticized the delay, saying in a statement to CBC Toronto the rink "has ... provided much needed recreation in an area where recreation facilities are sparse, and in a community where the average household income is $33,000, there are few who can access programs that have a cost and/or getting to programs is a challenge."

Principal Aldona Volunge said some residents question whether the rink would have been repaired more quickly if it wasn't in Rexdale.

The Rivercrest Artificial Ice Rink, on TDSB land but operated by the city, is a busy place most winters, but has been out of action since 2018. It's not expected to reopen until 2022 at the earliest. (City of Toronto)

"The residents here firmly believe that were this an affluent community such as the Kingsway, Humber Valley and other areas, it would be unthinkable to shut down a rink that has been established and well used for so long for going on beyond two years now.

"North Etobicoke has been left neglected and under-resourced as the high rate of COVID cases has [highlighted] recently. If the area and rink were adequately resourced there would also be change benches and a washroom as minimum standards, the rink would open a bit earlier and remain open during March Break as there is a high demand for this. The community wants the rink open for this upcoming season it has been closed for far too long!"

The source of most of the problems at the Riivercrest rink is this refrigeration room, which apparently needs to be upgraded. The repairs are not expected to be completed until 2022. (Tina MacKenzie/CBC)

City staff wouldn't comment directly to CBC Toronto, but in their June 4 report, staff from parks, forestry and recreation blame the delays on the COVID-19 pandemic, staff turnover, escalating repair needs and the slow pace of negotiations with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), which leases the property the rink sits on to the city.

The report says a contractor can't be awarded the project until the lease with the TDSB is signed, and that's not expected to happen until the fall.

"At this time, the feasibility of completing construction in advance of the 2021-2022 season (by early December), is unlikely," the report states.

"Staff will look at the feasibility of advancing the project to provide access to the [artificial ice rink] in early 2022, however this is contingent on no major issues/delays during construction."

Natural ice this winter?

Meanwhile, Ford said he's looking into opening the rink as a natural ice surface this winter.

"I think there has been some foot dragging, I think there has been bureaucratic red tape that has stalled this project," he said.

"But what I am most angry at is when the residents reach out to me, it is my job and my responsibility to give them an answer — I have to rely on the city to assure me the information they give me ... is accurate and they haven't been able to do that."