4 workers hurt in 'powerful' propane explosion inside storage container

Four workers were injured in what one witness described as a "powerful explosion" in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

The roofers were trying to access a steel container that holds their tools

CBC News ·
Four people were hurt in the explosion, which allegedly occurred inside a shipping container stored behind a commercial plaza. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Police were called to the area around Woodchester Drive and Dundas Street W. shortly after 7 a.m. for reports of a blast inside a shipping container located behind a commercial plaza. 

Const. Harinder Sohi said five roofers showed up for work around that time and opened the door to the container that held their tools and propane tanks.

He said it is believed that a propane tank exploded inside the steel container, which was visibly damaged in photos taken at the scene.

Four people were hurt, according to paramedics. Three sustained serious burns to  their bodies, while a fourth was treated for minor burns.

Paolo Glorioso manages an auto dealership near where the explosion occurred. He says that security cameras captured the explosion.

"I was parking my vehicle when it happened, so I actually felt the explosion," he told CBC Toronto. 

He quickly went inside to review the security footage.

"There was a person on fire. The clothes blew right off of him," Glorioso said. 

There is no outstanding threat to public safety, police said. 

Sohi said the explosion appears to be accidental, but the Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Fire Marhsal are also investigating.

With files from The Canadian Press

