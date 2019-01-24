4 workers hurt in 'powerful' propane explosion inside storage container

Four workers were injured in what one witness described as a "powerful explosion" in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area around Woodchester Drive and Dundas Street W. shortly after 7 a.m. for reports of a blast inside a shipping container located behind a commercial plaza.

Const. Harinder Sohi said five roofers showed up for work around that time and opened the door to the container that held their tools and propane tanks.

He said it is believed that a propane tank exploded inside the steel container, which was visibly damaged in photos taken at the scene.

NEW VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows the moment a propane tank exploded in Mississauga injuring four roofing company workers

Four people were hurt, according to paramedics. Three sustained serious burns to their bodies, while a fourth was treated for minor burns.

Paolo Glorioso manages an auto dealership near where the explosion occurred. He says that security cameras captured the explosion.

"I was parking my vehicle when it happened, so I actually felt the explosion," he told CBC Toronto.

He quickly went inside to review the security footage.

The explosion happened in this storage container behind a home design plaza at Woodchester and Dundas. Notice the top of the container bowed from the force. Manager here says one man was on fire and the force blew his clothes off.

"There was a person on fire. The clothes blew right off of him," Glorioso said.

There is no outstanding threat to public safety, police said.

Sohi said the explosion appears to be accidental, but the Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Fire Marhsal are also investigating.