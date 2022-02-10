2 more charges laid in connection with 19-year-old's fatal shooting

Toronto police say they have made two more arrests and recovered several firearms after a man was fatally shot in Toronto last month.

At a news conference Thursday, police announced a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the death of Malachi Elijah Bainbridge, 19, who was shot and killed last month.

The 19-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested on Tuesday after Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted a vehicle stop in the Trenton area, police said at the news conference. The 14-year-old boy, who is also from Oshawa, was arrested on Wednesday.

The charges stem from shooting in a parking lot outside a restaurant on Ingram Drive near Black Creek Drive in the city's west end on Jan. 22, where police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified as Bainbridge.

Officers tried to help him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects fled in a Honda Accord.

"Approximately four hours later that night, Investigators received a call that this vehicle was located completely engulfed in flames out in the Clarington area," said Det.- Sgt. Ted Lioumanis at Thursday's news conference.

Prior to these most recent arrests, three teenagers from Oshawa were also arrested on Monday. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder, while a 15-year-old girl and another 16-year-old boy are charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of an unauthorized firearm, alongside other charges.

Police say five search warrants were conducted as part of the investigation. Two vehicles and several firearms were recovered.