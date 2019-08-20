4 people injured in shootings in Toronto, Brampton

Four people were injured in a string of shootings in the Greater Toronto Area late Monday and into Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a strip mall at 2687 Kipling Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, for reports of multiple shots having been fired.

Two male victims made their own way to hospital, according to Toronto police. Neither of the victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

In this incident, witnesses reported seeing a group of males running from the scene.

A short time later, at 10:50 p.m., police were called to 2625 Weston Road, near Highway 401, for numerous shots fired in a McDonald's parking lot.

A 61-year-old man is 'fighting for his life' after a shooting at a plaza on Weston Road near Highway 401 late Monday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A 61-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is "fighting for his life" in hospital, Toronto police Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann told reporters at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, Mann said.

One vehicle at the scene had a bullet hole in the windshield.

A witness at the scene reported seeing two suspects, who fled in opposite directions. The witness, tow-truck operator Deric Cruz, said one of the suspects ran past his truck, looked him in the eye and then fled the scene.

"After they all left I see one guy lying down on the floor… all blood everywhere," Cruz said.

"I tried to go help him out but he started crying, 'I'm dying, I'm dying.'"

While there are numerous surveillance cameras at the plaza, Mann said, police are still urging witnesses to contact 12 Division or Crime Stoppers with any information.

In the third incident, Peel police were called to a home on Matthew Harrison Street in Brampton shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

Shell casings littered the street, while bullet holes could be seen in the garage door.

A male victim was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to hospital. Shortly before 4 a.m., Peel police tweeted that the man's injuries are not life-threatening.