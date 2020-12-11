4 people injured in 5-alarm fire at North York high-rise

Toronto fire crews say they have contained a five-alarm fire at a high-rise building in North York that left four people with serious injuries, including an elderly woman in critical condition Thursday night.

"As of this moment, there are no further individuals located in the building," Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters after crews completed their searches following the blaze.

Emergency crews were called to the Toronto Community Housing building at Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just after 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the fifth floor of a 14-storey high-rise residential building.

Jessop said that the woman was found on the fifth floor where firefighters performed CPR on her. She was later removed from the building and transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Jessop said another person was pulled from the building and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Two firefighters have been sent to hospital for significant heat and smoke inhalation. but Jessop says they're not in critical condition.

"This is the challenge that high-rise fires pose for firefighters. …our firefighters are literally walking into a chimney," he said.

Our <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire at a TCHC building in North York tonight.<br>Thank you to all our first responders - Toronto Fire, <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> - who are working to help everyone affected by this terrible fire. <a href="https://t.co/RabxbrzQFx">pic.twitter.com/RabxbrzQFx</a> —@JohnTory

Jessop said more than 50 firefighters were at the scene. The fire was finally brought under control around 11 p.m.

TTC shelter buses were called to the scene to assist those who were displaced from their units, but firefighters told most residents to shelter in place due to heavy smoke.

"I can't say enough of the courage and the great work [crews] did tonight under really difficult circumstances...Certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," Jessop said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate.