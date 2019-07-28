4 people found dead inside Markham residence
A 20-year-old man is in custody, York Regional Police say
A 20-year-old man is in custody after four people were found dead inside a residence in Markham, York Regional Police say.
Police were called to a residence on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., near Castlemore Avenue and Mingay Avenue, after receiving a report that multiple people had possibly been injured.
When officers arrived, they made contact with a man at the front door, who was taken into custody.
After searching the residence, officers found four dead bodies, police said Sunday evening in a news release.
A coroner has been called to the scene in Markham, which is a city in the Greater Toronto Area GTA, about 30 kilometres northeast of downtown Toronto.
Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION - Police on scene at a residence on Castlemore Avenue, east of Mingay Avenue, Markham. Four people were found deceased inside the residence. One man is in custody. More updates to follow.—@YRP