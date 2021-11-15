4 men charged for allegedly posting court recordings under publication ban to Instagram

Four men have been arrested and charged after allegedly posting recordings of online court proceedings to high-profile Instagram accounts, police say.

In a news release Monday, Toronto police said two Brampton men and two Toronto men were arrested on Nov. 4 after officers executed search warrants at addresses where the posts were allegedly made.

Police said on Feb. 23, Instagram accounts by the name of "thehood6ix" and "thewarinda6ix" — which have about 21,000 and 3,000 followers, respectively — posted images of a witness who had been testifying during a preliminary hearing being held via remote video conference, despite an order in effect by Justice David Porter restricting the publication of evidence heard at that hearing.

A day after, both accounts along with "straighouttathe6ixtv" and "keep6ixsolid" — which together have nearly 400,000 followers — allegedly posted an audio recording of the same witness from the same remote video hearing.

"These actions served to obstruct the course of justice and intimidate a justice system participant," the release notes.

A 20-year-old and a 32-year-old from Brampton were charged with with intimidation of a justice system participant, obstruction of justice and failure to comply with Section 539(1) Order.

A 24-year-old and a 30-year-old from Toronto are also facing the same charges.

The four men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.