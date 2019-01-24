Skip to Main Content
4 hurt in 'powerful' explosion inside Mississauga storage container
Four people were injured in what one witness described as a "powerful explosion" in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said a propane tank may have exploded

Four people were hurt in the explosion, which allegedly occurred inside a shipping container stored behind a commercial plaza. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Police were called to the area around Woodchester Drive and Dundas Street W. shortly after 7 a.m. for reports of a blast inside a shipping container located behind a commercial plaza. 

Peel police said it is believed that a propane tank exploded inside the steel container, which was visibly damaged in photos taken at the scene.

Four people were hurt, according to paramedics. Three sustained serious injuries, while a fourth was treated for minor wounds.

Paolo Glorioso manages an auto dealership near where the explosion occurred. He says that security cameras captured the explosion.

"I was parking my vehicle when it happened, so I actually felt the explosion," he told CBC Toronto. 

He quickly went inside to review the security footage.

"There was a person on fire. The clothes blew right off of him," Glorioso said. 

There is no outstanding threat to public safety, police said. 

