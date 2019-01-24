4 hurt in Mississauga 'industrial accident'

Four people were injured in an "industrial accident" in Mississauga on Thursday, according to police.

Officers were called to the area around Woodchester Drive and Dundas Street W. shortly after 7 a.m. for reports of an explosion.

Peel police said on social media that it may have been a propane tank that exploded.

Possible propane blast near Woodchester and Dundas in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> . 4 injured. 3 seriously <a href="https://t.co/uMEaGedFb9">pic.twitter.com/uMEaGedFb9</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Four people were hurt, according to paramedics. Three sustained serious injuries, while a fourth was treated for minor wounds.

There is no outstanding threat to public safety, police said.