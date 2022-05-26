Toronto police probe 4 carjackings in less than 2 hours, believe all connected

As carjackings in Toronto continue to surge, police say they are now investigating four similar incidents that happened in less than two hours in Scarborough overnight.

The first happened at 11:44 p.m. in the McLevin Avenue and Greenspire Road area. Police say a person was standing beside their car in their driveway when a man approached with a gun and demanded the keys. The suspect was unsuccessful and took off empty-handed, police say.

The second incident happened just five minutes later, in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area. Again, a man approached a victim in their driveway and demanded their vehicle — except this time he was successful, and took off in their car. No injuries were reported.

Then the same thing happened at 12:32 a.m. at another residence in the Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue area. The man drove off in the victim's vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

The final incident happened at 1:15 a.m. in the Pharmacy Avenue and McNicoll Avenue area. Again, a man approached someone in their driveway before pulling a gun and demanding their vehicle, but this time he was unsuccessful and took off.

Police say they believe all four incidents are related and plan to release a suspect description when it is available.

The number of carjackings in the city this year garnered national attention earlier this month when Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was carjacked outside of a movie theatre.

In a news release earlier this week, Toronto police said investigators had seen 94 carjackings so far this year, compared to 102 in all of 2021.

Police also said 39 arrests had been made.