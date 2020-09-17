4 arrested, 1 officer injured in high-speed chase from Cambridge to Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police say multiple suspects led officers on a high-speed chase to Mississauga after they allegedly robbed a bank in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at a Scotiabank branch on Hespeler Road in Cambridge shortly after 3 p.m. The suspects then fled the area, Waterloo regional police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police say there were multiple people in the car they chased from Cambridge onto Highway. 401 into Mississauga.

During the chase on Highway 401 an OPP cruiser was involved in a collision. One female officer was injured and taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, police say.

Peel police joined the OPP in the effort to catch the alleged robbers in the area of Bristol Road West and Creditview Road.

A witness told CBC News they saw police chasing a vehicle, which crashed into a curb in a parking lot at Saint Joseph Secondary School in Mississauga.

Helicopters were seen flying above the school as officers searched the area for the suspects.

Peel police say two people were taken into custody around 7 p.m. and two others were arrested shortly afterward.

Police say they are not searching for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them.