4-alarm fire at construction site near Queen and Sumach 'under control': Fire chief

A four-alarm fire at a construction site near Queen and Sumach streets is now "under control," according to a tweet sent out by Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg Tuesday.

"Our @Toronto_Fire incident commander has declared this fire "under control". Great work everyone!" Pegg's tweet read.

Crews were called to the area around 9:15 a.m. where heavy, black smoke could be seen coming from a three-storey row house, according to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell.

Officials said the fire was contained to one three-storey townhouse. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

Powell said the fire had been contained to one building.

Police had been warning drivers and pedestrians to steer clear of the area and they advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

There were no reports of injuries.