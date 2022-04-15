4-alarm fire tears through building in Toronto's Little Italy, leaving some 20 displaced

A four-alarm fire that tore through a building in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood Friday morning has left about 20 people displaced, but fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a mixed-use commercial and residential building at 615 College Street, shortly before 1 a.m.

Tim Algar, Platoon Chief of Toronto Fire's south command, says between 80 and 100 firefighters were on scene throughout the night. They managed to extinguish the flames by 3 a.m.

"We think it possibly might have started near the rear of the building, and with prevailing winds last night, it pushed all the heat [and] smoke inside the building," Algar said.

"There were no injuries either, you know, the general public or to any of the firefighters, which is a blessing."

Tim Algar, Platoon Chief of the south command, says 80 to 100 firefighters were on scene throughout the night. They managed to extinguish the flames by 3 a.m. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

Maddison Dearlove, one of the affected residents, says she was out of town when she got a call about the fire.

"My cat was at home and so were my two roommates," she said. The cat is now missing, she added.

Dearlove says she ended her trip to Niagara Falls and returned to Toronto around 5 a.m.

"The ceiling caved in and we have significant water damage, so all of our stuff … it's all completely gone," she said.

"I was able to go inside just to look for the cat, mostly because it's like a living animal. Also, my roommate has a couple of pet frogs that we had to get out there, but unfortunately, it's just like nothing salvageable in there."

Toronto Fire Chief Mattew Pegg, in a tweet Friday morning, thanked crews for their fast action in putting out the blaze. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

Amr Elmazariky, the owner of Tut's Egyptian Street Food, says his restaurant, which opened its Little Italy branch in October, has significant damage, but was spared the worst.

"They took down all the ceiling, all the equipment. There's a lot of water damage, but there's no smoke or fire in the units," Elmazariky said.

"It's very unfortunate. We're very excited and looking forward to this specific branch in the summer because, you know, Little Italy in the summer and all that stuff. I don't know how long this will take, but hopefully not too long."

The business owner thanked the firefighters for containing the fire and making sure everyone was safe.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, in a tweet Friday morning, thanked crews for their fast action in putting out the blaze.

Toronto Fire and Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshall are now investigating the cause of the fire.