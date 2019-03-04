Firefighters battle 4-alarm residential fire downtown

Two people have been transported to hospital as firefighters battle a four-alarm fire at a residential property in downtown Toronto.

Crews were initially called to the area of Bathurst and Richmond streets around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire in a basement.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to hospital — one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately 13 trucks and 50 firefighters responded to the scene at 160 Bathurst Street, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak told CBC Toronto.

A TTC bus has been brought to the area to shelter the residents who live in the adjacent buildings.

Bathurst Street has been closed between Richmond and Queen streets as crews work to put out the fire.