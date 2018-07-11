$1.6M in cannabis seized from white van, York police say

Police say they seized more than 163 kilos (360 pounds) of cannabis — worth more than $1.6 million — during a traffic stop in Markham Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., York Regional Police say they stopped a white van on Highway 407 around Ninth Line.

While talking to the driver and passenger, the officer noticed several duffel bags in the van, police said, and found the cannabis inside.

The driver and passenger, both from Quebec, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of distribution.

The men are aged 32 and 36.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.