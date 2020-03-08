Skip to Main Content
Man seriously hurt in downtown Toronto electrocution: police
An electrician was rushed to hospital after an accident near Bay and Adelaide streets, police say.

Incident was near Bay and Adelaide streets on Sunday morning

CBC News ·
The industrial accident was at 320 Bay St. in Toronto's financial district. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

An electrician was seriously injured after getting electrocuted in Toronto's financial district Sunday morning, police say.

Police got a call at 7:56 a.m. Sunday for an industrial accident at 320 Bay St, by Adelaide St. W.

The man was rushed to hospital with "pretty serious" injuries, said Const. Edward Parks.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident, Parks said.

