3-year-old boy dead after drowning in outdoor pool at birthday party in Oakville

A 3-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Oakville on Saturday.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to a home on Warwick Avenue, in the area of Third Line and Speers Road, at approximately 7 p.m.

Police said a 3-year-old boy without vital signs was pulled from a pool in the backyard of the home.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child before taking him to hospital but he did not survive, police said.

Police said the child was attending a birthday party and does not live at the home.

Halton police's homicide unit and the coroner's office are investigating the death.

No charges have been laid, police said.