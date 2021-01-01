Up to 7 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision in North York

Up to seven patients have been taken to hospital after a collision involving three vehicles took place in North York, late Friday morning.

Police say they received a call about a reported collision at 11:29 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

A male in his 30s and a female in her 60s involved in the collision have been taken to a trauma centre with critical and serious injuries, respectively, paramedics say.

Four others involved in the collision have also been taken to hospital but with minor injuries, paramedics say.

One person remains on scene with no info on severity of injuries, paramedics say.

The collision took place at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday. (Dean Gariepy/CBC News)

Emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after, along with Toronto Hydro.

Toronto Hydro said in a tweet that they are aware of an outage in the area and have crews on site. They said the outage was caused by the collision which damaged a hydro pole.

Police also say there are reports of one vehicle on fire.

They are asking motorists to find an alternate route as roads in the area are closed in all directions.

One of the vehicles was on fire and flipped over when emergency crews arrived. (Dean Gariepy/CBC)