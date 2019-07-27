Man arrested for impaired driving following 3-vehicle collision near King and Portland

A man was arrested for impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision near King and Portland Streets on Saturday, Toronto police say.

According to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, police received a call around 6 p.m. about the crash, which was followed by a physical altercation.

She said it's unclear how many people were involved in the fight but that no injuries were reported.

One male was placed under arrest for impaired driving.

Douglas-Cook said crowds had gathered to watch the events unfold, and officers are on scene investigating.