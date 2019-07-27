Man arrested for impaired driving following 3-vehicle collision near King and Portland
A man was arrested for impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision near King and Portland Streets, Toronto police say.
Police say there was a physical altercation following the crash
A man was arrested for impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision near King and Portland Streets on Saturday, Toronto police say.
According to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, police received a call around 6 p.m. about the crash, which was followed by a physical altercation.
She said it's unclear how many people were involved in the fight but that no injuries were reported.
One male was placed under arrest for impaired driving.
Douglas-Cook said crowds had gathered to watch the events unfold, and officers are on scene investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.