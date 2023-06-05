Man dead after 3-vehicle collision in Woodbridge

A 27-year-old man has died after a three-vehicle collision in Woodbridge on Monday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police said a vehicle broke down in a live lane of traffic at 10 a.m. The man then got out of his car to check on another vehicle and got struck by another.

No other injuries have been reported.

In a tweet, the OPP said that as of Monday afternoon all lanes are closed and all traffic is being diverted at Finch as officers investigate the scene.

"Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes," police said.