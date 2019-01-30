3 teens charged after robbery and carjacking of food delivery driver
Police tracked down vehicle but the suspects allegedly drove at a cruiser, injuring 2 officers
Police in Toronto say three teens face charges after two food delivery workers were robbed in the city's northwest end.
The first took place last Thursday night, when police say a 59-year-old man was accosted while making a fast-food delivery to a home in the area of Caledonia and Rogers roads.
The second theft took place in the same area on Saturday night, when police say a 36-year-old man making a fast-food delivery was approached in a driveway by three males.
They say the suspects took his money, keys and debit machine, then stole his car.
Police tracked the vehicle down but the suspects allegedly drove at a police cruiser, injuring two officers.
The suspects were eventually arrested and police say a replica firearm was recovered.
Two 16-year-old youths and a 15-year-old, all from Toronto, face charges including robbery and pointing a firearm.
Police say they appeared in court on Sunday morning.