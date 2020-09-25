1 man dead, 3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Toronto

One person is dead and three others are injured after three separate shootings in Toronto on Thursday night.

All of the incidents happened within a two-hour time span. Two occurred in North York and one in Scarborough.

The fatal attack happened near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive in North York just after 8:30 p.m. when police got reports of multiple shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two victims, one without vital signs. He later died at the scene.

The other victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police say a silver car was seen driving from the scene.

1 person injured in 2nd North York shooting

Less than 10 minutes away, near Futura Drive and Driftwood Avenue, shots were fired near a home.

Police say there were reports of bullets fired through a window around 9:15 p.m.

A man in his 20s was struck and has been transported to a trauma centre via emergency run in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say suspects were seen fleeing in a car.

1 person injured in Scarborough

In Scarborough, shots rang out near Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Police got reports of multiple shots fired and when crews arrived on scene they found one man who had been injured.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

A light coloured car was seen driving away from the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of these shootings to contact them.