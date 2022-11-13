3 robbery suspects who barricaded themselves inside store arrested without incident
Toronto police's negotiation team was called to the scene
Three robbery suspects who barricaded themselves inside a store in Toronto's west end have been arrested without incident, police said on Saturday.
Police said they were called for a robbery at a pawnshop located near Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue at 5:18 p.m.
A spokesperson with Toronto police said the individuals had locked themselves inside the store. The store's owners and customers were able to leave.
The police's negotiation team was called to the scene.
In a tweet Saturday night, police said the three suspects have been arrested and there were no injuries to anyone involved.
UPDATE: <br>- Three suspects have been arrested without incident, no injuries to anyone involved.<br>- Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding as we worked hard to bring this event to its safe and calm conclusion<br>^rr—@TPSOperations