3 people seriously injured in Richmond Hill crash

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Richmond Hill Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Yonge Street around 9:15 a.m. for reports of a crash between two vehicles.

Dashcam video of the incident that was uploaded online shows a white car slamming into a red vehicle before flying off the road.

David Ursino witnessed the crash and says he and other men got out of their cars to help after they noticed the vehicles were smoking.

"I had to pull as hard as I could to open the driver door and get to the driver who was unconscious. We laid him down about 30 feet from the car, which thankfully never erupted in flames," he said in a Facebook post.

The westbound lanes of Highway 7 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Police say investigations are continuing.