3 people seriously injured after shooting in Toronto's west end, police say

Three people have been seriously wounded after a shooting near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to a gas station in the Finch Avenue and Jayzel Drive area around 7 p.m. Officers arrived to find three victims with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, Const. Alex Li told CBC News.

Police believe the shooting did not take place at the gas station itself, but instead along the southbound Highway 400.

All three victims have been rushed to a local trauma hospital.

The southbound lanes of the highway are now closed from Steeles Avenue to Finch Avenue for the investigation.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and to consider alternate routes.