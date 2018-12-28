3 people sent to hospital with injuries after collision in Koreatown

Three people were transported to hospital following a collision near Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue Wednesday evening, paramedics said.

The incident happened south of the intersection on Manning Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision, one of which mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a storefront. Two pedestrians were struck and police said both drivers were also treated at the scene.

It was not clear which three people were taken to hospital but paramedics said that one victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries.

Bloor Street West is currently closed between Euclid Avenue and Clinton Street.