3 people injured as fire crews battle 5-alarm fire at North York high-rise

Fire crews are battling a five-alarm fire at a high-rise building in North York that has left three people with serious injuries, including an elderly woman in critical condition Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just after 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the fifth floor of a 14-storey high-rise residential building.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said that the woman was found on the fifth floor where firefighters performed CPR on her. She was later removed from the building and transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Jessop said another person was pulled from the building and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A fire captain was also sent to hospital for significant smoke inhalation.

"This is the challenge that high-rise fires pose for firefighters. …our firefighters are literally walking into a chimney," he said.

Jessop said over 50 firefighters are on scene working to knock the fire down.

TTC shelter buses have been called to the scene to assist those who have been displaced from their units, but firefighters have told most residents to shelter in place due to heavy smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate.

