Rapper Pusha T's performance at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Tuesday night was cut short after several people tried to attack the artist on stage, police say.

Toronto police responded to a call for an assault in progress in the Danforth and Broadview Avenues area just after 10:30 p.m. ET.

There was about 1,400 people in attendance at the concert, police say.

Emergency crews transported three people to hospital with minor injuries.

Police reopened Danforth Avenue and Playter Boulevard about an hour later after closing off the area for crowd control.