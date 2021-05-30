3 people with gunshot wounds walk into hospital after St. James Town shooting

Toronto police say three people made their way to hospital following a shooting in St. James Town Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Bleecker Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. ET for reports of shots fired and multiple people seen fleeing the area.

When officers arrived, they say they found evidence of gunfire but did not locate any victims at the scene.

Police say they were later informed that three victims with gunshot wounds walked into a hospital.

There is no update on the conditions, genders or ages of the victims.

Police taped off the area near a playground, but could not confirm exactly where the shooting happened.

Police do not have any suspect information and are appealing for any witnesses to contact investigators at 416-808-2222.