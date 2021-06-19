3 people dead following car crash in Milton

Three people are dead following an overnight collision at Fourth Line and Britannia Road in Milton, according to Halton Regional Police.

Police say the serious two-vehicle collision took place around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a sedan travelling southbound collided with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) heading eastbound. Two of the SUV's three occupants died on scene, while the third died later in hospital.

The 28-year-old man driving the sedan is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have released no further details about the three people who died in the crash because they are still notifying their next of kin.

Investigators were on scene for roughly eight hours.